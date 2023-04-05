Brandon Gillespie of Smithtown killed in LIE crash in Brentwood

A 36-year-old Smithtown man was killed Wednesday after a box truck rear-ended his Jeep, which was stopped on the eastbound Long Island Expressway in Brentwood shortly after midnight, Suffolk police said.

Brandon Gillespie, whose 2012 Jeep Liberty had come to a halt in the right lane, was pronounced dead at the scene, located east of the Sagtikos Parkway, police said.

All lanes of the expressway by Exit 53 were closed for several hours Wednesday morning, according to the state transportation web site.

The driver of the 2016 Ford box truck, Taron Smith, 31, of Patchogue, was arrested and charged with aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle along with "multiple summonses for Federal Motor Carrier Safety violations," police said. He was not harmed, police said.

Smith's arraignment will be held "at a later date,' and the safety of both vehicles is being analyzed, police said.

Anyone who can help the Third Squad with their investigation should call 631-854-8352.