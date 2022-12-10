Brentwood assault: Boy, 16, hit two other teens with car, Suffolk police say

A 16-year-old driver allegedly struck two teens with his car in Brentwood on Friday, according to Suffolk County Police.

The 16-year-old, whose name was not released because he is a minor, had allegedly been in a prior altercation with the two victims at some point but police did not clarify when the dispute occured or why.

While driving a Honda Civic on Friday, the 16-year-old spotted the pair — also both 16 — at Third Avenue near Third Street and drove around the block, before intentionally striking them at 2:15 p.m., police said. After the assault, he struck a car and hit a telephone pole.

The two teen victims were taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.

The 16-year-old and a passenger inside his car were also taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Sign up for the NewsdayTV newsletter From breaking news to special features and documentaries, the NewsdayTV team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The 16-year-old driver was charged with two counts of second-degree assault and will be arraigned at a later date, police said. It was not clear if he was represented by counsel.