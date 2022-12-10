Brentwood assault: Boy, 16, hit two other teens with car, Suffolk police say
A 16-year-old driver allegedly struck two teens with his car in Brentwood on Friday, according to Suffolk County Police.
The 16-year-old, whose name was not released because he is a minor, had allegedly been in a prior altercation with the two victims at some point but police did not clarify when the dispute occured or why.
While driving a Honda Civic on Friday, the 16-year-old spotted the pair — also both 16 — at Third Avenue near Third Street and drove around the block, before intentionally striking them at 2:15 p.m., police said. After the assault, he struck a car and hit a telephone pole.
The two teen victims were taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.
The 16-year-old and a passenger inside his car were also taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
The 16-year-old driver was charged with two counts of second-degree assault and will be arraigned at a later date, police said. It was not clear if he was represented by counsel.