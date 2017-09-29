Brentwood driver who overturned SUV was drunk, police say

A woman who lost control of her sport utility vehicle and crashed Thursday night in Selden was drunk, Suffolk County police said.

Stephanie Jackson, 36, of Brentwood, was southbound on Adirondack Drive near Seneca Place at about 11:15 p.m. when she lost control of her 2014 Hyundai Tucson and it overturned, police said.

She was not injured, police said.

Jackson was charged with driving while intoxicated and was awaiting arraignment in First District Court in Central Islip, police said.