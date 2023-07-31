Zanoor Jaffari of Brentwood charged with murder in fatal stabbings of wife and 2-year-old daughter, police say

Suffolk police arrested a Brentwood man who they say stabbed his wife and 2-year-old daughter to death in their home.

Third Precinct officers responded to 49 Jefferson Ave. Sunday after they received a 911 call around 4:40 p.m. Police say Zanoor Jaffari, 31, stabbed his wife, Misbah Batool, 33, and their daughter, Iazia Zanoor.

Batool and Iazia were transported to South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore, where they were pronounced dead.

Jaffari was transported to Good Samaritan University Hospital in West Islip for medical evaluation and released.

Homicide Squad detectives charged Jaffari with two counts of second-degree murder. He was held overnight at the Third Precinct and is scheduled for arraignment at First District Court in Central Islip on Monday.

Check back for updates on this developing story.