Cops: Man critical after stabbing in Brentwood

A man was in critical condition Sunday after being stabbed Saturday night in Brentwood as he sat in a chair on a sidewalk, Suffolk Police said.

The victim was sitting in front of a home on MacArthur Avenue at about 10:25 p.m. when a black car stopped in front of him and two men got out, police said in a news release.

One of the men stabbed the victim, who was not immediately identified, in the abdomen before the men got back in the car and fled the scene, according to police.

The victim was transported to South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore where he remained in critical condition Sunday, police said.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact the Third Squad at 631-854-8352 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS.