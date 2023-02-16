Cops: Bay Shore man facing murder charges in 2022 shootings

Suffolk County police arrested a Bay Shore man Wednesday on murder charges in connection with the fatal shootings of two men found dead last year inside a Selden home.

Brian Cordovano, 48, was charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the shooting deaths of Ian Saalfield, 45, of Lake Grove, and Robert Julian, 58, who owned the Hollywood Avenue home where both were found on May 3, 2022.

Police did not release any information about what led to Cordovano's arrest. He was taken into custody just before noon Wednesday during a traffic stop on Columbus Avenue in Smithtown, according to police.

He was being held overnight Wednesday with arraignment set for Thursday in n First District Court in Central Islip.

Homicide detectives were initially investigating if the killings were related to illegal drug sales in the area at the time but have not provided an update.

Sign up for the NewsdayTV newsletter From breaking news to special features and documentaries, the NewsdayTV team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Saalfield had been reported missing by his wife, about a week before his death. Police said the victims were friends, but did not disclose their relationship to the suspect.

Court records show Cordovano has three pending cases in Nassau and Suffolk counties. He was charged in Suffolk in September 2021 with felony possession of narcotics and felony possession of a forged instrument, records show.

He was charged in September 2022 in Nassau with two felony counts of possession of cocaine and tampering and concealing or destroying evidence.

Attempts to reach an attorney for Cordovano or family members of the victims were unsuccessful late Wednesday night.