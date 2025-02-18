Brianna Hassett, a Suffolk County office assistant, accepted bribes, falsified documents, DA says

A Suffolk County office assistant was charged with accepting a bribe in exchange for falsifying documents for a home improvement license and insurance documents, prosecutors said Tuesday.

Brianna Hassett, 33, of Wading River, pleaded not guilty Friday to four felony counts, including two counts of receiving a bribe, falsifying business records, offering a false instrument for filing and one count of misdemeanor official misconduct.

Prosecutors said Hassett accepted two cash bribes last month while she was working in the Suffolk County Department of Labor, Licensing and Consumer Affairs.

Hassett has worked in the county office for more than three years and was paid $38,000 per year, according to 2023 Suffolk County payroll records.

Her attorney could not be reached for comment on Tuesday.

"The allegations in this case represent a shocking violation of the public trust, as this defendant is accused of placing her own greed ahead of her duty as a public servant," Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney said in a statement.

County officials said they could not comment on Hassett’s current status or personnel matters. County Executive Ed Romaine said he directed the county’s Department of Labor to review her previous work to make sure all permits filed were accurate and legal.

"Thousands of county employees work hard every day to serve the public with the highest of integrity. When someone is found to have violated the trust of the public and their colleagues, my administration will not hesitate to work with the District Attorney to have them prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law," Romaine said in a statement.

Hassett was charged with first accepting a bribe in late January when she allegedly provided answers to a proficiency examination needed for a home improvement license, prosecutors said.

She also is charged with accepting a second bribe and falsifying information on a license application, prosecutors said.

District attorney investigators arrested Hassett and another man, Esteban Bermudez, 35, of Hampton Bays, on Thursday. Bermudez, who is not a county employee, was charged with acting in concert with Hassett, prosecutors said.

Bermudez was issued an appearance ticket and will be arraigned on March 5. His attorney information was not available.

Hassett was released on her own recognizance without bail and ordered to be monitored under the Department of Probation’s pretrial supervision.

If convicted, Hassett faces between 3 ½ to 7 years in prison. Bermudez faces up to four years in prison if convicted.

Prosecutors are asking anyone who believes they are a victim in the case to call the district attorney’s office at 631-853-4626.