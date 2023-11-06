Cops: Burglar lunges at man in Hicksville home with knife but is overpowered

A homeless man broke into a Hicksville house on Sunday and attacked one of the people inside with a knife, but the resident managed to overpower the intruder and hold him until officers arrived, Nassau County police said.

Police said Alberto Garcia, 35, who was charged with attempted murder after his arrest, entered the West Cherry Avenue house through an unlocked living room window and made his way into the kitchen, where he grabbed a red kitchen knife. Garcia then went to the basement, where he confronted a 24-year-old man, a 34-year-old woman and a 10-year-old girl.

Garcia lunged at the man, while swinging the knife and cut the man’s right thumb, police said. The 24-year-old man, who was not identified, threw a blanket on Garcia, tackled him and held him down until the police arrived.

The man was transported to a hospital for treatment and Garcia was taken to a hospital for a medical evaluation.

Police were able to recover the knife at the scene.

Garcia was also charged with two counts of first-degree burglary, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon and endangering the welfare of a child. He is scheduled to be arraigned in First District Court in Hempstead on Monday.