Three from Holbrook accused in burglaries at Dunkin' shops, other local businesses

Two men and a woman from Holbrook have been charged in a string of recent burglaries at Suffolk County Dunkin’ shops and other local businesses, Suffolk County police said.

Two of the suspects broke into a Dunkin' shop on Horseblock Road in Farmingville at 3:40 a.m. Friday, stealing cash and fleeing in a waiting vehicle, according to a police news release.

Shortly thereafter, detectives pulled over the vehicle and arrested the driver, Michael Gruber, 54, and passengers Kristen Osmolia, 51, and Christopher Volpe, 44, police said.

Detectives from Suffolk’s Major Case Unit later linked Gruber and Volpe to four other Dunkin burglaries since Dec. 27 in Setauket, St. James, Smithtown and Holbrook.

Volpe was charged with seven counts of third-degree burglary — five for the Dunkin' thefts as well as a Dec. 15 burglary at a Hauppauge gasoline station and a Dec. 3 burglary at a Port Jefferson cafe. Volpe will also face charges for nine domestic-related warrants.

Gruber faces six counts of third-degree burglary, linked to all but the gas station theft, police said.

Osmolia was charged with four counts of third-degree burglary for the Dunkin' thefts in Farmingville, Holbrook and Smithtown and the gas station burglary.

The three suspects, who all live in the same St. Charles Street home, were to be arraigned Saturday at First District Court in Central Islip.