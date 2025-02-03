Michael Parise, of Selden, charged in 9 burglaries at Suffolk businesses, police say

A Selden man was arrested Sunday morning and is accused of committing nine burglaries at Suffolk County businesses over the past three months, police said.

He was also charged with an attempted burglary and a petit larceny at two other businesses, they said.

Michael Parise, 49, was arrested after he broke the window of a Subway restaurant on Middle Country Road in Selden shortly before 10 a.m. Sunday and stole cash out of a register and coins from a donation jar, Suffolk County police said in a news release. Parise was located a little more than an hour later on Middle Country Road in Coram.

Investigators then linked Parise to the eight additional burglaries since Nov. 27, as well as an attempted burglary at Peking Chinese Kitchen in Selden on Sunday and a Dec. 26 petit larceny at a Stony Brook McDonald’s restaurant, according to the news release.

Police said in each of the burglaries Parise entered a business by breaking a door or window and stealing cash.

Parise is charged with third-degree burglary for alleged break-ins at the following businesses:

• Subway, Stony Brook on Nov. 27

• Ssambap Korean BBQ, Stony Brook on Dec. 16

• Orangetheory Fitness, Stony Brook on Dec. 24

• Hype Cut and Color Bar, Smithtown on Dec. 27

• Tainos Café and Lounge, Coram on Dec. 27

• Bagel Café of Stony Brook on Jan. 5

• Kimochi Bubble Tea, Selden on Jan. 31

• Middle Country Animal Hospital, Selden on Feb. 2

Parise, of Janice Lane, was expected to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip Monday.