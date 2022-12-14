Freeport man charged with 14 counts of burglary, grand larceny in Nassau, cops say

Nassau detectives charged a Freeport man with 14 counts of burglary and grand larceny related to a Nassau County shoplifting spree dating back to June.

Nassau County police said they were called at 3 p.m. Monday to a report of shoplifting at a T.J. Maxx store on Glen Cove Road in Carle Place. The suspects were gone before police arrived, but officers found a vehicle seen leaving the store on Old Country Road.

Police stopped Oreall Thomas, 47, and Shaun Williams, 52, both of Freeport, related to the shoplifting case.

Thomas was charged with 14 counts of burglary, eight counts of petit larceny, in addition to three open warrants for theft in Levittown and Carle Place and false personation in Roosevelt.

Police said the spree led to $15,393 in stolen goods. The suspects were seen typically walking through stores and filling up bags with merchandise before leaving the store, police said.

Thomas was scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in First District Court in Hempstead. His arraignment information was not available Tuesday night.

Williams was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation and grand larceny. He was released with an appearance ticket and ordered to appear in court Dec. 29.