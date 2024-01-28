Armed burglary suspects flee after Greenvale homeowner fires shotgun; one man arrested

An alleged victim of a Greenvale burglary fired a shotgun at two masked men who broke into his home early Saturday morning, forcing the armed suspects to flee on foot before one of them was arrested nearby, Nassau County police said.

Anthony Vasquez, 31, was located blocks away from the scene of the 12:49 a.m. burglary and taken into custody by Bureau of Special Operations officers, police said. He was charged with first-degree burglary, first-degree criminal use of a firearm, first-degree attempted robbery, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of a firearm.

Police said Vasquez and another man, who has not yet been located, entered the home on Locust Court and threatened two men and two women with a black handgun. The two suspects fled the scene when an alleged victim fired a shotgun at one of them, police said.

It was not clear what the men took from the home, according to police. No one was injured in the incident.

The Nassau County Police Canine Unit and officers with the 6th Precinct assisted with the investigation, police said.

Vasquez is expected to be arraigned Sunday at First District Court in Hempstead.

Anyone with information about the burglary is asked to call Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.