Christopher Lacker of Islandia charged with 14 burglaries at Suffolk storage facilities

An Islandia man was charged Saturday for burglarizing units at four storage facilities a total of 14 times in the past 11 months, Suffolk County police said.

Christopher Lacker, 42, was accused of entering storage facilities, cutting the locks from certain units and stealing some of the contents, police said. The burglaries took place between December 2022 and Nov. 9, according to police.

The first burglary was reported at Public Storage on Nesconset Highway in Nesconset on Dec. 7 and nine of the burglaries allegedly took place at Extra Space Storage on Express Drive in Islandia between Feb. 24 and Nov. 9, police said.

Extra Space Storage on Lakeland Avenue in Bohemia was burglarized on Sept. 27 and Public Storage on Calebs Path in Hauppauge was hit once on Oct. 16, according to the news release.

Lacker was arrested at his home Saturday afternoon and is scheduled to be arraigned in First District Court in Central Islip Sunday morning, police said. He is charged with 14 counts of third-degree burglary and a single count of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.