Hempstead man robs, hits elderly victim with cane, police say

A Hempstead man faces a robbery charge after Nassau County police said he struck an elderly man with a cane on Thursday morning.

Police said Timmell Pearson, 30, has been charged with first-degree robbery, first-degree assault, second-degree menacing, and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon. The charges stem from Pearson allegedly striking a 70-year-old man in the face with a cane and knocking him to the ground near Jerusalem Avenue in Uniondale, police said.

Police said Pearson took an unknown amount of cash from the victim's pocket around 10:41 a.m.

The victim suffered a skull fracture and trauma to the brain, police said. He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Police said Pearson tried to strike an officer with the cane when authorities went to arrest him. Pearson will be arraigned at First District Court in Hempstead once medically practical, police said.