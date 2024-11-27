Thomas Keane, of West Babylon, charged with DWI after SUV crashes into house

Suffolk police charged a West Babylon man with driving while intoxicated after he crashed an SUV into a neighbor’s house Tuesday night.

Thomas Keane, 64, was backing out a 2011 GMC Yukon SUV from the driveway of his Justice Street home about 9:20 p.m. when he crashed into a vehicle parked across the street, police said.

The GMC then careened into the house across from Keane’s, also on Justice Street. No passengers were in the car at the time, police said.

The residents of the home, an adult man and three children, were evacuated. No one was injured, police said.

First responders were on the scene of a crash on Justice Street in West Babylon where an SUV crashed into a home. The driver was charged with DWI. Credit: Paul Mazza

Keane was charged with driving while intoxicated and held overnight, police said. He is scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court on Wednesday.

Sign up for The Gilgo Case newsletter Follow the latest developments in the Gilgo Beach killings investigation. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Authorities were called to assess the structural damage to the house; the GMC was impounded, police said.