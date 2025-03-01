Arson suspected in three separate vehicle fires in New Cassel, Westbury fire official says

Three separate vehicle fires in New Cassel early Saturday morning are being investigated as possible arsons, a Westbury Fire Department official said. Just before 2 a.m., Westbury firefighters responded to a report of two vehicles burning in a driveway on 6th Street, according to Westbury Fire Department Chief Tim Stewart. The fire spread to an adjacent house but was extinguished before significantly damaging the home, he said. Stewart said his department then responded to two other vehicle fires before 4:30 a.m. "within about a quarter-mile radius" of the first, prompting arson suspicions that his department reported to the Nassau County Fire Marshal’s Office. Nassau County police confirmed the department is investigating the initial incident, but said no arrests had been made as of Saturday afternoon. "It looked like somebody tried to set the car in the driveway on fire," Stewart said about the first fire. "When we were operating at the scene, we also had another report of a fire on Prospect Avenue, which was a fire underneath a van. Then, about an hour later, we got a call saying there was another car on fire on Sherman Street." "We had a ring of fires in a couple hourlong span," Stewart said, adding that the Nassau County Fire Marshal's office and police are "thinking it was all related to the same person. They’re investigating and trying to figure out who it was." Unlike the first fire, neither of the cars involved in the other two fires was near a structure, according to the chief. It’s not clear what may have been used to start the fires, said Stewart, who added that whoever started the blaze was "long gone" before firefighters arrived.

Three separate vehicle fires in New Cassel early Saturday morning are being investigated as possible arsons, a Westbury Fire Department official said.

Just before 2 a.m., Westbury firefighters responded to a report of two vehicles burning in a driveway on 6th Street, according to Westbury Fire Department Chief Tim Stewart. The fire spread to an adjacent house but was extinguished before significantly damaging the home, he said.

Stewart said his department then responded to two other vehicle fires before 4:30 a.m. "within about a quarter-mile radius" of the first, prompting arson suspicions that his department reported to the Nassau County Fire Marshal’s Office.

Nassau County police confirmed the department is investigating the initial incident, but said no arrests had been made as of Saturday afternoon.

"It looked like somebody tried to set the car in the driveway on fire," Stewart said about the first fire. "When we were operating at the scene, we also had another report of a fire on Prospect Avenue, which was a fire underneath a van. Then, about an hour later, we got a call saying there was another car on fire on Sherman Street."

Sign up for The Gilgo Case newsletter Follow the latest developments in the Gilgo Beach killings investigation. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

"We had a ring of fires in a couple hourlong span," Stewart said, adding that the Nassau County Fire Marshal's office and police are "thinking it was all related to the same person. They’re investigating and trying to figure out who it was."

Unlike the first fire, neither of the cars involved in the other two fires was near a structure, according to the chief.

It’s not clear what may have been used to start the fires, said Stewart, who added that whoever started the blaze was "long gone" before firefighters arrived.