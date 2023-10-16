James Fenner of Bay Shore charged with leading police on 30-mile chase after carjacking, officials say

A carjacking that began in a gas station parking lot in Lake Ronkonkoma late Sunday ended with a 30-mile inter-county police pursuit and crash on the Northern State Parkway in Carle Place with the suspect in custody, Suffolk police said.

Suffolk County police said James Fenner, 20, of Bay Shore fled the scene of the crash on foot but was located by officers and arrested. Fenner was transported to Nassau University Medical Center in East Meadow for treatment of minor injuries sustained in the crash.

Police said the incident began at 11:55 p.m. Sunday when Fenner approached a 2022 Toyota Corolla parked in the lot of the USA Gas Mart on Portion Road in Lake Ronkonkoma. Fenner "got into the car and punched" the driver, police said in a statement.

The victim, whose identity and age were not released, then exited the car and Fenner took off with it, police said.

A Suffolk Highway Patrol unit set off in pursuit of Fenner and the stolen Toyota on the westbound Long Island Expressway. The chase continued into Nassau County, police said, where Fenner drove onto the westbound Northern State via Exit 42 in Jericho.

Fenner continued on before he "lost control of the Toyota" at Exit 31, Glen Cove Road, leaving the roadway on the exit ramp and crashing into a wooded area about 12:25 a.m., police said.

At that point, police said, Fenner fled the scene on foot. He was captured a short time later.

Additional details were not immediately available, including whether other police agencies were involved in the pursuit.

Police have charged Fenner with second-degree robbery, third-degree grand larceny and third-degree unlawful fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle. He is scheduled for arraignment Monday in First District Court in Central Islip.

It was not immediately clear if he is represented by counsel.