Carle Place mom smoked marijuana in car with daughter, cops say

A Carle Place woman who was smoking marijuana as she sat in front of her residence in her car with her 15-year-old daughter inside has been arrested, Nassau County police said Saturday.

Hilda Mejia, 37, of Westbury Avenue, was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance, unlawful dealing with a child, criminal possession of marijuana, unlawful possession of marijuana and aggravated unlicensed operation, police said. She was held on bail of $500 cash or $1,000 bond at her arraignment Saturday in First District Court in Hempstead, officials said.

According to detectives, while on patrol shortly before 10 p.m. on Friday, officers in the Criminal Intelligence Rapid Response Team, which deploys in areas known to be affected by crime, saw Mejia sitting in her car in front of her residence smoking marijuana with her daughter in the vehicle.

Police said the car was parked with the key in the ignition and the engine running, and that Mejia was smoking marijuana with a pipe.

A plastic bag and pill container with marijuana and 51 Adderall pills were also recovered from Mejia’s vehicle, police said.

Further investigation revealed that Mejia had a suspended New York State driver’s license, police said.

Mejia is due back in court Tuesday.