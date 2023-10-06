Suffolk DA's office: Driver indicted in crash that killed brother

A Wyandanch man has been indicted for allegedly killing his brother in a July drunken-driving crash that also seriously injured two other people in a separate vehicle, according to the Suffolk County district attorney’s office.

On Thursday, the man, 44-year-old Carlos Sanchez-Benitez, was ordered jailed on $100,000 cash, $200,000 bond, or $1 million partially secured bond, the office wrote in a news release.

Just after midnight July 16, Sanchez-Benitez, in a Honda CR-V, allegedly crossed over the double-yellow lines on Long Island Avenue in Wyandanch into oncoming eastbound traffic, and collided head-on with another vehicle, the release said. The police previously said the second vehicle was a Toyota Camry.

His brother and passenger, Jose Ruben Sanchez-Benitez, 62, of Wyandanch, died later at a hospital as a result, the release said.

Carlos Sanchez-Benitez, who had allegedly been drinking alcohol at a deli before the crash, faces charges of aggravated vehicular homicide, manslaughter and vehicular assault.

A police news release sent in the aftermath of the crash said it happened near South 21st Street. The police identified the driver of the Camry as Yanelissa Gutierrez, 30, of Wheatley Heights, and her passenger as Stephanie Hernandez, 21.

The defendant’s attorney, Anthony Rutkowski, of Mattituck, said Thursday in an interview that he had gotten the case earlier in the day and was just beginning to familiarize himself with the facts. He planned to meet with his client soon at the jail.

Rutkowski said Sanchez-Benitez's blood was drawn five hours after the crash at a hospital where he had been treated for injuries.

“It’s obviously tragic; his brother died. Other people were seriously injured,” Rutkowski said.

He believes the prosecution alleges that his client’s blood-alcohol level was 0.08; under state law, a level at higher than 0.05 is evidence of impairment, and 0.08 or higher is evidence of intoxication.

Rutkowski said the reading doesn’t necessarily mean his client was impaired at the time, for instance, “you chug right before the crash, when you’re on your way out, I don’t know. It could go either way, up or down.”