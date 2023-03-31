Catalytic converter theft: Police arrest two men after getaway car crashes on Southern State Parkway

Officers responding to a 911 call reporting a catalytic converter theft in progress arrested two suspects — after, police said, one of their getaway cars was involved in a single-vehicle accident on the Southern State Parkway.

The incident occurred early Thursday morning in Franklin Square, Nassau County police said.

Police said two suspected vehicles were involved in the incident and said that both fled a traffic stop not far from the scene. The second suspected vehicle is still being sought.

Police said the theft, at a site on Courthouse Road in Franklin Square, was reported at about 4 a.m. Thursday. Police said officers observed two suspected vehicles near the intersection of Hempstead Turnpike and Nassau Boulevard, where a traffic stop was attempted — only to have the drivers flee. One of the suspected vehicles, a 2017 Infiniti with New Jersey plates, was discovered a short time later on the Southern State, police said.

Two suspects, identified as Justin Diaz, 21, of Manhattan, and Christian Alcantara, 20, of the Bronx, were then arrested nearby, police said.

Sign up for the NewsdayTV newsletter From breaking news to special features and documentaries, the NewsdayTV team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Police did not release details regarding the second vehicle, whose driver also fled.

Diaz and Alcantara were each charged with third-degree criminal mischief, third-degree auto stripping, fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property and petit larceny, police said. Police said that, additionally, Diaz was charged with second-degree reckless endangerment, third-degree unlawful fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle and unlicensed operation, and also was issued “multiple” traffic infractions.

Alcantara was released on an appearance ticket returnable to First District Court in Hempstead on April 13. Diaz was held overnight and is scheduled for arraignment Friday in First District Court, police said.