DA: Shirley man stole RV catalytic converters in Wading River

A Shirley man has been indicted on charges of stealing six catalytic converters from RV's in Wading River, the latest arrest in local law enforcement's effort to crack down on the thefts.

Blaise Marckesano, 38, is accused of stealing the devices from recreational vehicles parked at W.E.S. Trailer Services in Wading River between Dec. 11 and 13, 2021, according to a news release from the office of Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney.

“Thefts of catalytic converters are a nationwide issue, and with arrests such as this one, we are making good on our promise to aggressively prosecute these thefts and keep Suffolk County safe. If you steal property from your neighbor and damage their property in the process, you will be prosecuted,” Tierney said in a statement.

Catalytic converters, which are a part of a vehicle’s exhaust device, are valued because of the precious metals in them used to draw out pollutants from a vehicle's engine emissions.

"They can be stolen from underneath a vehicle in only a few minutes using a reciprocating saw," the release said.

Sign up for the NewsdayTV newsletter From breaking news to special features and documentaries, the NewsdayTV team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Marckesano was arraigned on the indictment Thursday before Court of Claims Judge and acting Supreme Court Justice Richard I. Horowitz, on charges that include first-degree auto stripping, second-degree criminal mischief, fourth-degree grand larceny, third-degree criminal mischief and petit larceny.

Horowitz ordered Marckesano to be placed on supervised release. He is due back in court on Feb. 28 and was represented by the Legal Aid Society, which does not comment on cases.

