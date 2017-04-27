Centereach man arrested in fatal stabbing outside restaurant, police say

A Centereach man was arrested Thursday in connection with a fatal stabbing outside a restaurant in the hamlet on April 15, Suffolk County police said.

Elvin Guzman, 21, of Willow Street, was charged with second-degree murder.

The victim was identified as Dennis Miranda Leon, 20, of Centereach. Early Thursday night, Guzman was still awaiting arraignment at First District Court in Central Islip.

The Centereach stabbing happened about 12:10 a.m. during an altercation between Guzman and Miranda Leon in the rear of a restaurant on Middle Country Road.

Police said a passerby later found Miranda Leon on the ground behind the restaurant with multiple stab wounds. He died April 19 at Stony Brook University Hospital, police said.

Police took Guzman into custody after an investigation but did not immediately provide information about the circumstances that led to his arrest.