Long IslandCrime

Man shot, wounded in Central Islip

The Suffolk County police said a man was shot and...

The Suffolk County police said a man was shot and wounded Wednesday afternoon in Central Islip. Credit: Barry Sloan

By Michael O'Keeffemichael.okeeffe@newsday.com@MOKNYC

A man was shot and wounded in Central Islip late Wednesday afternoon, the Suffolk County police said.

Detectives are investigating the shooting, which occurred about 5:10 p.m. on Elm Street, according to the police.

The unidentified victim, described as an adult male, was transported to a hospital for treatment of serious but nonlife-threatening injuries, the police said.

Additional information about the shooting including what led up to it, the nature of the man's injuries, or information about a possible assailant, was not available late Wednesday.

Michael O'Keeffe covers Suffolk County police and other Long Island law enforcement agencies. He is an award-winning journalist and the co-author of two books, "The Card" and "American Icon."

Latest videos

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoYour Island. Your Community. Your News.Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 5 months
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME