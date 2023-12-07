Man shot, wounded in Central Islip

A man was shot and wounded in Central Islip late Wednesday afternoon, the Suffolk County police said.

Detectives are investigating the shooting, which occurred about 5:10 p.m. on Elm Street, according to the police.

The unidentified victim, described as an adult male, was transported to a hospital for treatment of serious but nonlife-threatening injuries, the police said.

Additional information about the shooting including what led up to it, the nature of the man's injuries, or information about a possible assailant, was not available late Wednesday.