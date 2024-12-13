Accused CEO killer Luigi Mangione may reverse course and waive extradition, Manhattan DA Bragg says

Alleged UnitedHealthcare CEO killer Luigi Mangione could end up reversing course and waiving his extradition to New York City to face murder and other charges in the slaying of CEO Brian Thompson, the top Manhattan prosecutor said Friday.

"Indications are that the defendant may waive [extradition], but that waiver is not complete until a court proceeding," Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said Friday at an unrelated event in Times Square.

Bragg added that court officials in Pennsylvania said a court hearing, which is required in order for a defendant to waive extradition, is "not available until at least Tuesday."

Mangione, who was arrested in Altoona, Pennsylvania, Monday and has been charged with second-degree murder and other charges in the killing of Thompson, has been fighting extradition to New York.

Mangione, a 26-year-old computer scientist from Maryland, is being held without bail on forgery and weapons charges in a Pennsylvania prison after police allegedly found him in possession of multiple fake ID's and an illegal ghost gun.

Bragg did not explain why Mangione was apparently set to take a new legal tact.

Mangione's defense attorney, Thomas Dickey, did not immediately return a message Friday seeking comment on Bragg's comments.

The NYPD has said it has linked Mangione to the Dec. 4 killing outside the New York Hilton on Sixth Avenue through fingerprints on a water bottle and Kind bar wrapper found near the scene.

Further, the NYPD has said ballistics testing shows that the three shell casings found at the scene of the killing were fired by the gun that Mangione had with him when he was arrested.

The shell casings had the words delay," "deny" and "depose," which police have said could have a connection to the health insurance industry.

Investigators are examining whether Mangione's alleged negative feelings about the health care insurance industry served as the motive in Thompson's killing.

Authorities have said that Mangione appears to have been motivated to act by the fact that UnitedHealthcare wields massive influence in the nation's health insurance industry, although Mangione does not appear to have been insured by the company.

Mangione knew for months beforehand about the investor meeting that brought Thompson to New York City, police officials said.

Authorities have said Mangione was also found with a "manifesto" that detailed "ill will" toward corporate America.