Deric Spencer of Hempstead faces slate of charges after foot chase in Baldwin, police say

A Hempstead man tried to flee a traffic stop in Baldwin Tuesday, crashed his car into a marked patrol unit, then took off on foot before being captured by police, all while his 6-year-old daughter was a passenger in his vehicle, Nassau police said.

Deric Spencer, 27, faces a slate of charges including drug possession, assault, reckless endangerment and child endangerment after he injured an officer in the chase and was found with 138 “assorted Oxycodone pills” as well as 10 “clear bags” containing marijuana, police said.

The incident began at about 7:15 p.m. Tuesday when officers in a marked patrol car attempted a traffic stop of Spencer's 2019 Mercedes-Benz with “heavily tinted windows,” police said. The stop was made as Spencer's car was exiting the parking lot of the Ramada by Wyndham on Sunrise Highway on the Baldwin-Rockville Centre border, police said.

As officers approached the vehicle, police said they saw Spencer "reach into his waistband, ignoring multiple verbal commands" from those officers, then reverse his vehicle, accelerate — and crash into the front end of the patrol car. Then, police said, Spencer exited the Mercedes and tried to run.

Officers pursued the suspect on foot and captured Spencer as he "violently" resisted, police said.

Sign up for The Gilgo Case newsletter Follow the latest developments in the Gilgo Beach killings investigation. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Spencer's daughter was later released to the custody of a family member, police said.

The injured police officer was transported to a hospital for treatment, said police, who did not specify the nature or severity of the officer's injuries.

Spencer was arraigned Wednesday before Judge Michael A. Montesano in First District Court in Hempstead, entered a plea of not guilty, and was ordered held on $5,000 cash bail, $10,000 insured bond or $50,000 partially secured surety bond. It was unclear if he posted bail or bond. Records show Spencer is due to appear next in court on Friday.

It was not immediately clear Thursday if he is represented by counsel.