John Carroll of Ronkonkoma charged with threatening 'mass harm' at Cherokee Street Elementary school

A 63-year-old man was arrested Friday afternoon after allegedly threatening “mass harm” at a Ronkonkoma school, police said.

John Carroll, of Ronkonkoma, drove into the parking lot of Cherokee Street Elementary school at about 3 p.m. and began yelling threatening statements, according to a Suffolk County Police release.

After an investigation, he was arrested at his home at 12:14 a.m. Saturday, police said.

Carroll was charged with making a threat of mass harm, a misdemeanor, and was held overnight at the Sixth Precinct, police said. He is scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on Saturday.

It was not immediately clear if he was represented by counsel.