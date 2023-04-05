Long IslandCrime

Queens man accused of stealing, reselling cooking oil from Chick-fil-A, police say

By Robert Brodskyrobert.brodsky@newsday.com@BrodskyRobert

A Queens man stole cooking oil from a Huntington Station Chick-fil-A on at least five occasions this year, siphoning the liquid into a rented truck, and then reselling it, Suffolk County police said Wednesday.

Hector Castrol-Espinal, 23, of 88 Avenue in Woodside, was arrested Wednesday and charged with five counts of petit larceny. 

He was issued a desk appearance ticket and will be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip at a later date.

Officers from the Second Precinct Crime Section have been investigating the cooking oil thefts since January, authorities said

Castrol-Espinal stole the cooking oil from the fast food restaurant on Jan. 24, Jan. 31, Feb. 10, Feb. 18 and March 23, police said.

Authorities believe more businesses may have been targeted.

Robert Brodsky is a breaking news reporter who has worked at Newsday since 2011. He is a Queens College and American University alum.

Streaming Now
Students learn from the cockpit … Millennial homebuyer hotspots Credit: Newsday/NewsdayTV

NYPD cop shot ... Students learn from the cockpit ... Millennial homebuyer hotspots

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Streaming Now
Students learn from the cockpit … Millennial homebuyer hotspots Credit: Newsday/NewsdayTV

NYPD cop shot ... Students learn from the cockpit ... Millennial homebuyer hotspots

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Latest videos

Didn't find what you were looking for?
DON'T MISS THIS LIMITED-TIME OFFER1 5 months for only $1Save on Unlimited Digital Access
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME