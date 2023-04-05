Queens man accused of stealing, reselling cooking oil from Chick-fil-A, police say

A Queens man stole cooking oil from a Huntington Station Chick-fil-A on at least five occasions this year, siphoning the liquid into a rented truck, and then reselling it, Suffolk County police said Wednesday.

Hector Castrol-Espinal, 23, of 88 Avenue in Woodside, was arrested Wednesday and charged with five counts of petit larceny.

He was issued a desk appearance ticket and will be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip at a later date.

Officers from the Second Precinct Crime Section have been investigating the cooking oil thefts since January, authorities said

Castrol-Espinal stole the cooking oil from the fast food restaurant on Jan. 24, Jan. 31, Feb. 10, Feb. 18 and March 23, police said.

Sign up for the NewsdayTV newsletter From breaking news to special features and documentaries, the NewsdayTV team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Authorities believe more businesses may have been targeted.