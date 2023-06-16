Owner charged after Chihuahuas Tonto and Freddy ingested cocaine and fentanyl, SPCA says

A Port Jefferson Station man faces arraignment Friday after authorities said his dogs — 15-week-old Chihuahuas named Tonto and Freddy — were suffering from the ingestion of cocaine and fentanyl.

The Suffolk County SPCA said that SPCA officers responding Thursday to an animal hospital reviewed a toxicology report that showed the two puppies were suffering from what SPCA Chief Roy Gross described in a statement Friday as "symptoms of a cocaine overdose."

The dogs were given doses of Narcan, Gross said, to "reverse the opioid overdose" — which, he said, "can be lethal to dogs."

The SPCA said the dogs' owner, identified as Adam Dziomba, 53, was charged with two counts of misdemeanor animal cruelty. He is due for arraignment Friday in First District Court in Central Islip. It was not immediately clear if Dziomba is represented by counsel.

"Animal cruelty will not be tolerated in Suffolk County," Gross said.

Authorities ask that if you witness any kind of animal cruelty or neglect that you report it to the Suffolk SPCA at 631-382-7722.