Long IslandCrime

Owner charged after Chihuahuas Tonto and Freddy ingested cocaine and fentanyl, SPCA says

By John Valentijohn.valenti@newsday.com

A Port Jefferson Station man faces arraignment Friday after authorities said his dogs — 15-week-old Chihuahuas named Tonto and Freddy — were suffering from the ingestion of cocaine and fentanyl.

The Suffolk County SPCA said that SPCA officers responding Thursday to an animal hospital reviewed a toxicology report that showed the two puppies were suffering from what SPCA Chief Roy Gross described in a statement Friday as "symptoms of a cocaine overdose."

The dogs were given doses of Narcan, Gross said, to "reverse the opioid overdose" — which, he said, "can be lethal to dogs."

The SPCA said the dogs' owner, identified as Adam Dziomba, 53, was charged with two counts of misdemeanor animal cruelty. He is due for arraignment Friday in First District Court in Central Islip. It was not immediately clear if Dziomba is represented by counsel.

"Animal cruelty will not be tolerated in Suffolk County," Gross said.

Authorities ask that if you witness any kind of animal cruelty or neglect that you report it to the Suffolk SPCA at 631-382-7722.

John Valenti

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

Streaming Now
Serial drunken driver … Great South Bay Brewery … NYC Mexican spot comes to LI Credit: Newsday

Injuries in stolen SUV crash ... Serial drunken driver ... Handwriting honor ... Calverton ice rink

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Streaming Now
Serial drunken driver … Great South Bay Brewery … NYC Mexican spot comes to LI Credit: Newsday

Injuries in stolen SUV crash ... Serial drunken driver ... Handwriting honor ... Calverton ice rink

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Latest videos

Didn't find what you were looking for?

Newsday Logo

ONE-DAYSALE5¢ a week for 5 6 months

Get Unlimited Access

Cancel anytime