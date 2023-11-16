Long IslandCrime

Woman charged after leaving four young children in car in East Meadow, police say

By John Asburyjohn.asbury@newsday.comJohnAsbury

A Philadelphia woman was charged with four counts of endangering the welfare of a child Thursday after police found her four children alone in a car outside an East Meadow Walmart store.

Police were called to the Walmart parking lot on Hempstead Turnpike in East Meadow shortly after 7 a.m. after a 911-caller said the children were left alone inside an unlocked car.

Police found a 7-year-old girl, a 5-year-old boy, a 3-year-old boy and a 2-year-old girl inside the car without their mother. Officers opened the car and called an ambulance to transport the children to be evaluated. The children were released to foster care services, police said.

The children’s mother Ilana Rios, 26, of Philadelphia was arrested at the scene. She was being held by police and was to be arraigned Monday in First District Court in Hempstead. An attorney for Rios was not listed.

John Asbury is a breaking news and general assignment reporter. He has been with Newsday since 2014 and previously worked at The Press-Enterprise in Riverside, California.

