Bronx man charged with sending child porn, death threats to Nassau girl, U.S. Attorney says

Federal prosecutors charged a Bronx man with sending a Nassau County girl more than 50 pictures and videos of child pornography of girls as young as 3 years old and then threatening the Long Island girl and her family.

Christian Brazoban, 24, pleaded not guilty in a Central Islip courtroom Tuesday to an indictment on charges of distribution of child pornography and making death threats to a minor, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of New York.

Homeland Security Investigations and Nassau County police arrested Brazoban last month at his Bronx apartment after serving a search warrant and finding pictures of child pornography on his phone and threatening messages he sent to a Nassau County minor.

Homeland Security Investigations and prosecutors said Brazoban began emailing and text messaging the girl in March 2021. Authorities said he had been video-chatting with the girl and began sending the girl explicit child pornography of girls between the ages of 3 and 11.

When the Nassau County girl objected to the material, authorities said Brazoban began sending threatening messages including, “POW, ‘lil girl shot dead on Long Island," according to the criminal complaint. He also told her he would be in her neighborhood and threatened to kill her family.

Investigators said after his arrest, Brazoban admitted sending the threats and another voice message to the girl’s underage relative.

Authorities arrested Brazoban March 15 and he was indicted on charges by a grand jury March 29. He was arraigned Tuesday and ordered detained by U.S. marshals pending trial.

“The defendant’s actions demonstrate the dangers of sextortion directed to children on the Internet,” Eastern District U.S. Attorney Breon Peace said in a statement. "I urge parents and caregivers to talk to their children about the dangers of communicating online with strangers and anyone who may exploit them.”

If convicted, Brazoban faces a mandatory minimum sentence of five years in federal prison and up to a maximum 20-year sentence.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office is asking anyone with information on the case to go to the Homeland Security Investigations tip line at www.ice.gov/tipline or 1-866-DHS-2-ICE.

His federal defender could not be reached for comment.