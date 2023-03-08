Copiague man charged with fleeing from fatal 7-car crash, cops say

A Copiague man was arrested Wednesday and charged with leaving the scene of a fatal seven-car crash in Holbrook last week, Suffolk County police said.

Christopher Macri, 29, was located by First Precinct officers in a stolen vehicle on West Drive in Copiague and identified by Major Case Unit detectives as the man who fled the scene of the Saturday crash, authorities said.

He was charged with leaving the scene of an incident with a fatality, along with third-degree grand larceny and third-degree criminal possession of stolen property for stealing a vehicle in Copiague on Tuesday.

Suffolk police responded to a crash involving seven vehicles on Sunrise Highway, between Broadway and Lincoln Boulevard, at 4:35 a.m. on Saturday.

While detectives are continuing to investigate the cause and sequence of the crash, Kelvin Saula-Bueno, 22, of Bay Shore, who was driving a 2002 Toyota Celica, was killed in the collision, police said.

Three other drivers were taken to area hospitals for non-life-threatening injuries, authorities said. Two drivers were not injured. There were no passengers in any of the involved vehicles.

Macri, who police said was driving a 2012 Mazda, fled on foot.

He will be held overnight at the Third Precinct and be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on Thursday.