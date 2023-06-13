Cops: Man arrested for throwing brick through door of Our Lady of Fatima Church in Port Washington

A man was arrested Monday for allegedly throwing a brick through the glass door of Our Lady of Fatima Roman Catholic Church in Port Washington.

Whoever threw the brick at the church on Sunday at 11:45 p.m. fled before the police arrived, the Nassau County Police Department said in a news release.

Police arrested 21-year-old Kevin Guzman Monday morning, charging him with criminal mischief in connection with the incident, the release said.

Guzman will be arraigned Tuesday at First District Court in Hempstead. No attorney for him could be located for comment, and he was in police custody and unreachable.

The release didn't say why Guzman is the suspected vandal or how he was caught.