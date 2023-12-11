Andre Christmas of Uniondale charged in theft of nearly $11,000 worth of cigarettes from Nassau convenience stores

A Uniondale man was arrested Sunday just hours after he stole more than $4,000 worth of cigarettes from a Valley Stream 7-Eleven — ending a string of cigarette thefts that detectives said amounted to almost $11,000 worth of smokes from seven Nassau County 7-Eleven stores during a three-week spree that began in mid-November.

Nassau County police said Fifth Squad detectives arrested Andre Christmas, 55, outside an apartment complex on West Columbia Street in Hempstead at about 6 p.m. Sunday, charging him with multiple counts of robbery, grand larceny and petit larceny. Police did not immediately detail what evidence led detectives to Christmas.

Police said the spree began Nov. 19 at the 7-Eleven at 552 Franklin Avenue in Franklin Square, with the theft of $1,300 in cigarettes. On Nov. 21, police said Christmas stole $678 worth of smokes from the 7-Eleven at 310 Hempstead Avenue in Hempstead. A second theft at that store, on Nov. 27, netted just $44 worth of cigarettes, police said.

But later that day, police said Christmas also stole $2,900 worth of cigarettes from the 7-Eleven at 83 Franklin Avenue in Valley Stream.

The next theft was at the 7-Eleven at 2259 Jerusalem Avenue in North Bellmore on Dec. 3, when police said Christmas stole $1,143 worth of cigarettes, followed by a theft from the 7-Eleven at 2663 Jerusalem Avenue in North Bellmore on Dec. 8, when he stole $549 worth of smokes.

The final theft was on Saturday, when police said Christmas returned to the 7-Eleven on Franklin Avenue in Valley Stream — and this time stole $4,374 worth of cigarettes.

The total for the seven thefts came to $10,988.

Christmas faces arraignment Monday in First District Court in Hempstead. It was not immediately clear if he is represented by counsel.