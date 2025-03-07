Long IslandCrime

Matthew Sullivan, of Island Park, charged with hitting code enforcement agent with car

By Maureen Mullarkeymaureen.mullarkey@newsday.com

An Island Park man faces an assault charge after he intentionally struck a code enforcement agent with his car after an argument on Thursday, Nassau County police said.

Matthew Sullivan, 37, got involved in an argument with a Village of Island Park code enforcement agent over a summons at around 3:20 p.m. in a Long Beach Road parking lot, police said in a news release.

As the argument escalated, Sullivan got into his vehicle and intentionally struck the 25-year-old agent with his car, police said.

Sullivan then drove off, and the agent called police.

When Sullivan returned to the scene to exchange insurance information, officers arrested him without incident, a Nassau police spokesperson said.

The agent was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries to his leg, police said.

Police did not give the reason for the summons.

Sullivan is charged with second-degree assault and will be arraigned on Friday at First District Court in Hempstead.

An Island Park man faces an assault charge after he intentionally struck a code enforcement agent with his car after an argument on Thursday, Nassau County police said.

Matthew Sullivan, 37, got involved in an argument with a Village of Island Park code enforcement agent over a summons at around 3:20 p.m. in a Long Beach Road parking lot, police said in a news release.

As the argument escalated, Sullivan got into his vehicle and intentionally struck the 25-year-old agent with his car, police said.

Sullivan then drove off, and the agent called police.

When Sullivan returned to the scene to exchange insurance information, officers arrested him without incident, a Nassau police spokesperson said.

The agent was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries to his leg, police said.

Police did not give the reason for the summons.

Sullivan is charged with second-degree assault and will be arraigned on Friday at First District Court in Hempstead.

By Maureen Mullarkey

Maureen Mullarkey is a breaking news reporter at Newsday. She previously worked as a reporter for Patch, where she covered a range of Long Island stories on topics such as the Diocese of Rockville Centre bankruptcy and the Babylon School District abuse scandals.

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Hempstead school cuts ... Lady Gaga's new album ... Eat your way through Wegmans Credit: Newsday

Hempstead bus camera lawsuit ... Brock Nelson traded ... Eat your way through Wegmans ... Visiting Hicks flower show   Coming up: Newsday food writer Erica Marcus shares her tips on eating your way around Long Island's first Wegman's – Live on NewsdayTV, Friday at 10 a.m.

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Hempstead school cuts ... Lady Gaga's new album ... Eat your way through Wegmans Credit: Newsday

Hempstead bus camera lawsuit ... Brock Nelson traded ... Eat your way through Wegmans ... Visiting Hicks flower show   Coming up: Newsday food writer Erica Marcus shares her tips on eating your way around Long Island's first Wegman's – Live on NewsdayTV, Friday at 10 a.m.

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME