An Island Park man faces an assault charge after he intentionally struck a code enforcement agent with his car after an argument on Thursday, Nassau County police said. Matthew Sullivan, 37, got involved in an argument with a Village of Island Park code enforcement agent over a summons at around 3:20 p.m. in a Long Beach Road parking lot, police said in a news release. As the argument escalated, Sullivan got into his vehicle and intentionally struck the 25-year-old agent with his car, police said. Sullivan then drove off, and the agent called police. When Sullivan returned to the scene to exchange insurance information, officers arrested him without incident, a Nassau police spokesperson said. The agent was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries to his leg, police said. Police did not give the reason for the summons. Sullivan is charged with second-degree assault and will be arraigned on Friday at First District Court in Hempstead.

An Island Park man faces an assault charge after he intentionally struck a code enforcement agent with his car after an argument on Thursday, Nassau County police said.

Matthew Sullivan, 37, got involved in an argument with a Village of Island Park code enforcement agent over a summons at around 3:20 p.m. in a Long Beach Road parking lot, police said in a news release.

As the argument escalated, Sullivan got into his vehicle and intentionally struck the 25-year-old agent with his car, police said.

Sullivan then drove off, and the agent called police.

When Sullivan returned to the scene to exchange insurance information, officers arrested him without incident, a Nassau police spokesperson said.

Sign up for The Gilgo Case newsletter Follow the latest developments in the Gilgo Beach killings investigation. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The agent was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries to his leg, police said.

Police did not give the reason for the summons.

Sullivan is charged with second-degree assault and will be arraigned on Friday at First District Court in Hempstead.