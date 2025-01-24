Suffolk DA Ray Tierney's new cold case unit unveils new sketches of unidentified remains, hoping to solve some of the oldest crimes in the county

The newly created Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office Cold Case Unit has released five recently created artist renderings and sketches based on forensic examinations of unidentified human remains and DNA testing they believe show what individuals may have looked like before their deaths in some of the oldest unsolved crimes in the county. The cases span from 1978 to 2012, from Dix Hills to Manorville, and investigators hope the faces released on a new cold cases page on the district attorney's office website lead to names and, ultimately, suspects. "Sometimes it's helpful to receive information from the public based on new information [in an investigation]," Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney said. "That's what these cases represent. Some additional information on the cases where we think, if we provide that to the public, we could move the case even further along." The images were created by a Suffolk County police sketch artist working with the FBI and an outside laboratory, and are one of the few ways the new 15-member unit operating as a task force along with Suffolk Police and other agencies, can communicate its investigative work to the public. The unit, formalized last April as an offshoot of the Gilgo Beach Homicide Task Force, is currently reviewing more than 300 cases dating back to 1965, and has been aided by $1 million in grants from the U.S. Department of Justice. The goal of the overall project, according to the grant award from the Justice Department, is to focus on unsolved violent cold cases with suspect DNA profiles already identified, enhance the county’s forensic capabilities, reduce a backlog of unsolved violent crimes, and bring "long-awaited justice to victims and their families." Tierney said his office chose to highlight the five cases of unidentified remains, and a sixth involving a father who disappeared after killing his son and a family friend in Southampton in 1986, on his office’s website because they are cases where investigators are particularly hopeful that disclosing new information could lead to a break in the case. "Sometimes it's rather obvious that you have a victim and you have a description of that victim, an ethnicity, these are the clothes they were wearing, and you're going to want to turn that over to the public and say, ‘Hey, here's an individual, who looks something like this, of this ethnicity, who disappeared around this time. Do you know them?’" It was about 1:30 p.m. on April 2, 1978, when a man who regularly combed East Beach at Heckscher State Park with a metal detector noticed a 30-inch hole in the sand that appeared to have been dug up by an animal, Newsday reported at the time. Inside the hole on the bayfront East Islip beach, the man found what appeared to be a human skull sticking out. Much of what’s been publicly disclosed about case No. 78-105517, Heckscher Park Jane Doe, has been known for decades, with some modifications. Within a week of the discovery, investigators who pieced together her skeleton, which was discovered with a belt tightened around her neck, had estimated she was likely in her 20s, the victim of premeditated homicidal violence some years earlier, according to a Sunday Newsday article with the headline "Police Try to Rename Jane Doe." "It’s a really baffling case," then-Suffolk Homicide Det. Bill Schwalback told Newsday at the time. "There is a minimum amount of evidence here. The only way we are going to solve this one is with the public’s help to identify her." Nearly 47 years later, those efforts continue. Last year, Suffolk Police forensic artist Danielle Gruttadaurio reexamined the skull of the woman, who investigators now say was between 18 and 22 years when she was strangled to death in 1975 or earlier. The artist, one of only dozens of full-time forensic artists employed by police around the country, was able to work up a new composite sketch of what the woman may have looked like, which was released along an image of a sandal found near her remains. Gruttadaurio, who has worked for the department since 2009 and also helps develop suspect composites, played a role in developing some of the highlighted sketches, according to the district attorney’s office. The cases include two sets of human remains, a man and a woman, coincidentally found two years apart in 1998 and 2000 along parkways in Dix Hills. Both were victims of homicide, investigators say. So, too, was a woman who came to be known as Sayville Jane Doe after her 4-foot-11, 93-pound body was discovered nude in a dumpster behind a metal shop on Greeley Avenue with no personal effects. The discovery of the woman came within hours of her March 8, 1992, death, according to her profile on the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System database. Investigators described her as olive-skinned, with "long, bushy black hair," Newsday reported at the time. But as a victim of violence, no image of her was shared in 1992. Gruttadaurio, working with Paragon NanoLabs, a Virginia-based DNA phenotyping agency, developed the updated rendering of what they believe the unidentified woman looked before her death, the district attorney’s office said. DNA phenotyping is a scientific process that uses genetic information to predict a person’s physical features. The DNA work done by the cold case unit last year also determined Sayville Jane Doe, long described as Caucasian or Hispanic, was actually of Brazilian or Portuguese descent, according to investigators. More specific ethnic descriptors were also found in the Dix Hills Jane Doe case, where the 5-foot-8 woman who investigators believe was between 20 and 40 years old when she was killed in 1997 or earlier, is now described as "likely of Bosnian, Croatian and/or Yugoslavian descent" following additional DNA work done in the past year by a genetic genealogist with the FBI working with the cold case unit. The same process was used to determine Manorville John Doe, whose body was discovered by a man walking his dog in a wooded area of North Street on Feb. 17, 2012, was likely of Colombian descent. Retired NYPD sergeant Joe Giacalone, an adjunct professor at John Jay College of Criminal Justice, called sharing information with the public on decades-old cases with few investigative leads a "great move" for several reasons. "Family members might not be around any longer," Giacalone said. "But [the victim] did go to school at one point. Maybe someone similar to their age might recognize the drawing, someone they went to school with." In the case of Dix Hills John Doe, investigators have made it a point to include information about the dental characteristics of the victim, a white male who was likely between 25 and 45 years old when he was killed, his 5-foot-8 to 6-foot tall body found wearing a "New Jersey" T-shirt along Northern State Parkway in March 2000. His sketch shows his missing teeth in accurate detail. It’s a no-risk, high-reward situation sharing such details in sketches when trying to identify someone, Giacalone said. "If you don't put it out, there's a 100% chance you're not going to get the ID, outside of DNA, of course," he said. Giacalone said without knowing the ID of a victim it’s "very difficult" to put together a list of suspects. "Most people are murdered by someone they know," the retired investigator said. "Identifying the [victim] puts you one step ahead in regards to maybe finding who was responsible." Tierney said there’s a balancing act investigators working on the cold case unit, which he previously told Newsday will grow by four members this year, navigate when determining what information to release in specific cases. Each case starts with a review of the crime scene and a reevaluation of the evidence, he said. In cases where the victim’s identity is known, investigators interview the last person to see them and meet with family. DNA, where significant advances are being made in technology every year, is critical in all cases, he said. "That’s where the big avenue of additional evidence is," Tierney said. "There’s just been so many changes in forensic science." Sketches and ethnic information gathered from the review of the cases and updated DNA work are logical things to share with the public, the district attorney added. In cases that have moved further along to where maybe a suspect has been developed, Tierney said investigators would not update the public until an indictment has been made to preserve the investigation. "With the cold cases, you only disclose evidence if you think it's going to benefit your investigation," Tierney said. "Sometimes the most benefit you can give your investigation is if you don't disclose information." Tierney said that while the vast majority of the work being done by the cold case unit remains confidential, progress is being made in the aging cases. Tierney said it’s "probably not a coincidence" that the NAMUS database has been regularly updated in recent months with new information about Suffolk missing and unidentified persons cases, which the agency receives from the Suffolk County Medical Examiner’s Office. A review of the database shows 15 of the 39 Suffolk cases involving unidentified individuals have been added to the site since late October, spanning from 1973 to 2010 and originating from the discovery of remains from Huntington to Montauk. Nine of those 15 cases involve infants whose discoveries in Huntington (1974 and 1976), Southampton (1989), Shirley (1992), Calverton (1993), Commack (1996), Amityville (2004), Brookhaven (2005) and Yaphank (2010) were never before added to the database. While Tierney declined to discuss individual cases, he said the limited new information to reach the public should make evident the work being done. "When we announced that we were going to start this unit, it was weeks to a year in the making," the district attorney said. "We had envisioned it, we budgeted for it, and we had things in place so we could hit the ground running." Tierney said that while his office made certain to have the personnel and resources necessary to move cases forward, success is never guaranteed when it comes to investigating cold cases. "But that’s what we’re hoping for," he said. "We’re hoping to move those cases forward [to indictments] ... Then we’ll be able to talk about it."

The images were created by a Suffolk County police sketch artist working with the FBI and an outside laboratory, and are one of the few ways the new 15-member unit operating as a task force along with Suffolk Police and other agencies, can communicate its investigative work to the public. The unit, formalized last April as an offshoot of the Gilgo Beach Homicide Task Force, is currently reviewing more than 300 cases dating back to 1965, and has been aided by $1 million in grants from the U.S. Department of Justice.

The goal of the overall project, according to the grant award from the Justice Department, is to focus on unsolved violent cold cases with suspect DNA profiles already identified, enhance the county’s forensic capabilities, reduce a backlog of unsolved violent crimes, and bring "long-awaited justice to victims and their families."

A photo published in Newsday on April 9, 1978, shows police at Heckscher State Park, where a woman's skeleton was found. Credit: Newsday/Thomas R. Koeniges

Tierney said his office chose to highlight the five cases of unidentified remains, and a sixth involving a father who disappeared after killing his son and a family friend in Southampton in 1986, on his office’s website because they are cases where investigators are particularly hopeful that disclosing new information could lead to a break in the case.

"Sometimes it's rather obvious that you have a victim and you have a description of that victim, an ethnicity, these are the clothes they were wearing, and you're going to want to turn that over to the public and say, ‘Hey, here's an individual, who looks something like this, of this ethnicity, who disappeared around this time. Do you know them?’"

The highlighted cases

It was about 1:30 p.m. on April 2, 1978, when a man who regularly combed East Beach at Heckscher State Park with a metal detector noticed a 30-inch hole in the sand that appeared to have been dug up by an animal, Newsday reported at the time.

Inside the hole on the bayfront East Islip beach, the man found what appeared to be a human skull sticking out.

Much of what’s been publicly disclosed about case No. 78-105517, Heckscher Park Jane Doe, has been known for decades, with some modifications.

Within a week of the discovery, investigators who pieced together her skeleton, which was discovered with a belt tightened around her neck, had estimated she was likely in her 20s, the victim of premeditated homicidal violence some years earlier, according to a Sunday Newsday article with the headline "Police Try to Rename Jane Doe."

SCPD forensic sketch of Heckscher State Park Jane Doe. Credit: SCPD/Danielle Gruttadaurio

"It’s a really baffling case," then-Suffolk Homicide Det. Bill Schwalback told Newsday at the time. "There is a minimum amount of evidence here. The only way we are going to solve this one is with the public’s help to identify her."

Nearly 47 years later, those efforts continue.

Last year, Suffolk Police forensic artist Danielle Gruttadaurio reexamined the skull of the woman, who investigators now say was between 18 and 22 years when she was strangled to death in 1975 or earlier. The artist, one of only dozens of full-time forensic artists employed by police around the country, was able to work up a new composite sketch of what the woman may have looked like, which was released along an image of a sandal found near her remains.

A clog sandal found with the remains of Heckscher State Park Jane Doe. Credit: New York State Police

Gruttadaurio, who has worked for the department since 2009 and also helps develop suspect composites, played a role in developing some of the highlighted sketches, according to the district attorney’s office.

The cases include two sets of human remains, a man and a woman, coincidentally found two years apart in 1998 and 2000 along parkways in Dix Hills. Both were victims of homicide, investigators say.

So, too, was a woman who came to be known as Sayville Jane Doe after her 4-foot-11, 93-pound body was discovered nude in a dumpster behind a metal shop on Greeley Avenue with no personal effects.

A DNA phenotyping image of Sayville Jane Doe. Credit: Suffolk County District Attorney

The discovery of the woman came within hours of her March 8, 1992, death, according to her profile on the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System database. Investigators described her as olive-skinned, with "long, bushy black hair," Newsday reported at the time.

But as a victim of violence, no image of her was shared in 1992.

Gruttadaurio, working with Paragon NanoLabs, a Virginia-based DNA phenotyping agency, developed the updated rendering of what they believe the unidentified woman looked before her death, the district attorney’s office said. DNA phenotyping is a scientific process that uses genetic information to predict a person’s physical features.

The DNA work done by the cold case unit last year also determined Sayville Jane Doe, long described as Caucasian or Hispanic, was actually of Brazilian or Portuguese descent, according to investigators.

A DNA phenotyping image of Dix Hills Jane Doe. Credit: Suffolk County District Attorney

More specific ethnic descriptors were also found in the Dix Hills Jane Doe case, where the 5-foot-8 woman who investigators believe was between 20 and 40 years old when she was killed in 1997 or earlier, is now described as "likely of Bosnian, Croatian and/or Yugoslavian descent" following additional DNA work done in the past year by a genetic genealogist with the FBI working with the cold case unit. The same process was used to determine Manorville John Doe, whose body was discovered by a man walking his dog in a wooded area of North Street on Feb. 17, 2012, was likely of Colombian descent.

A forensic sketch of Manorville John Doe. Credit: SCPD/Danielle Gruttadaurio

Releasing information

Retired NYPD sergeant Joe Giacalone, an adjunct professor at John Jay College of Criminal Justice, called sharing information with the public on decades-old cases with few investigative leads a "great move" for several reasons.

"Family members might not be around any longer," Giacalone said. "But [the victim] did go to school at one point. Maybe someone similar to their age might recognize the drawing, someone they went to school with."

A sketch of Dix Hills John Doe. Credit: New York State Police

In the case of Dix Hills John Doe, investigators have made it a point to include information about the dental characteristics of the victim, a white male who was likely between 25 and 45 years old when he was killed, his 5-foot-8 to 6-foot tall body found wearing a "New Jersey" T-shirt along Northern State Parkway in March 2000. His sketch shows his missing teeth in accurate detail.

It’s a no-risk, high-reward situation sharing such details in sketches when trying to identify someone, Giacalone said.

"If you don't put it out, there's a 100% chance you're not going to get the ID, outside of DNA, of course," he said.

Giacalone said without knowing the ID of a victim it’s "very difficult" to put together a list of suspects.

"Most people are murdered by someone they know," the retired investigator said. "Identifying the [victim] puts you one step ahead in regards to maybe finding who was responsible."

Tierney said there’s a balancing act investigators working on the cold case unit, which he previously told Newsday will grow by four members this year, navigate when determining what information to release in specific cases.

Each case starts with a review of the crime scene and a reevaluation of the evidence, he said. In cases where the victim’s identity is known, investigators interview the last person to see them and meet with family.

DNA, where significant advances are being made in technology every year, is critical in all cases, he said.

"That’s where the big avenue of additional evidence is," Tierney said. "There’s just been so many changes in forensic science."

Sketches and ethnic information gathered from the review of the cases and updated DNA work are logical things to share with the public, the district attorney added.

In cases that have moved further along to where maybe a suspect has been developed, Tierney said investigators would not update the public until an indictment has been made to preserve the investigation.

"With the cold cases, you only disclose evidence if you think it's going to benefit your investigation," Tierney said. "Sometimes the most benefit you can give your investigation is if you don't disclose information."

Inching toward closure

Tierney said that while the vast majority of the work being done by the cold case unit remains confidential, progress is being made in the aging cases.

Tierney said it’s "probably not a coincidence" that the NAMUS database has been regularly updated in recent months with new information about Suffolk missing and unidentified persons cases, which the agency receives from the Suffolk County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney. Credit: James Carbone

A review of the database shows 15 of the 39 Suffolk cases involving unidentified individuals have been added to the site since late October, spanning from 1973 to 2010 and originating from the discovery of remains from Huntington to Montauk.

Nine of those 15 cases involve infants whose discoveries in Huntington (1974 and 1976), Southampton (1989), Shirley (1992), Calverton (1993), Commack (1996), Amityville (2004), Brookhaven (2005) and Yaphank (2010) were never before added to the database.

While Tierney declined to discuss individual cases, he said the limited new information to reach the public should make evident the work being done.

"When we announced that we were going to start this unit, it was weeks to a year in the making," the district attorney said. "We had envisioned it, we budgeted for it, and we had things in place so we could hit the ground running."

Tierney said that while his office made certain to have the personnel and resources necessary to move cases forward, success is never guaranteed when it comes to investigating cold cases.

"But that’s what we’re hoping for," he said. "We’re hoping to move those cases forward [to indictments] ... Then we’ll be able to talk about it."