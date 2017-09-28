Commack man charged in pet store knifepoint robbery, cops say

A Commack man has been charged in a knifepoint pet store robbery in his hometown, Suffolk County police said Wednesday.

After displaying a knife, Stephen Fromm, 29, demanded the cashier at Pet Friends, a store on Vanderbilt Motor Parkway, hand over cash at about 9:50 a.m. Tuesday, police said.

The cashier complied and Fromm fled, they said.

After an investigation, the suspect was arrested and charged with robbery and criminal possession of a weapon, police said.

Fromm was held overnight at the Fourth Precinct and was expected to be arraigned Thursday at First District Court in Central Islip, police said.