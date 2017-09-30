Commack man drove drunk with child, 3, in truck, police say

A Commack man was charged with drunken driving early Saturday after he was seen driving erratically in Bay Shore and found to have a 3-year-old in his pickup truck, Suffolk County police said.

Police said that shortly before 12 a.m. Third Precinct police officer Keith Anderson spotted Henry Urquilla, 41, of Rural Place, driving his truck on Candlewood Road “erratically.”

Urquilla was charged under Leandra’s Law with driving while intoxicated with a child passenger 15 years or younger and endangering the welfare of a child.

Police said the child’s mother was an adult passenger in the truck.

Urquilla was arraigned Saturday at First District Court in Central Islip.

He was ordered held on $7,000 bond or $3,000 cash bail, according to court records. A temporary order of protection was also issued, records show. Urquilla did not have an attorney represent him.