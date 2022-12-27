Ryder: No evidence of shots fired during Roosevelt Field mall food fight

Nassau police quelled fears Monday night after they said a food fight at Roosevelt Field mall led to false reports of shots fired at the mall.

Police received multiple 911 calls of shots fired after noise was heard coming from a disturbance at Roosevelt Field mall at about 6 p.m. Police said they responded to the mall and found no evidence of any shooting.

The disturbance started with a food fight in the food court where chairs and a garbage can were tipped over, leading spectators to believe shots were fired, Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder said in a statement Monday evening.

“The Nassau County Police are at the scene and there is no evidence of any shots being fired. Officers have been and will continue to remain at the mall to ensure the safety of all shoppers during this holiday season,” Ryder said.

Social media posts show shoppers running out of the mall Monday evening.