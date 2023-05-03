Hauppauge computer distributor pleads guilty to bribing federal official to award contract

A Hauppauge computer equipment distributor pleaded guilty to bribing a federal laboratory official at his arraignment in U.S. District Court in Central Islip Wednesday.

Michael Montenes, 61, president of M.S. Hi-Tech, admitted to making $18,800 in payments to a procurement officer working for a U.S. Department of Energy laboratory in Virginia to secure contracts to supply the facility with computer equipment.

Montenes also agreed to forfeit $969,000 for income earned through the contracts and pay $1.8 million in restitution related to damages and repairs incurred when electrical components he sold, which his attorney described as “not authentic,” caused a fire at the Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility in Newport News.

“I was aware it was unlawful,” Montenes told U.S. Magistrate Judge Steven Tiscione of the bribes he admitted to paying.

Montenes, who waived his right to have his case heard by a grand jury, was charged with, and pleaded guilty to, a single count of bribery of a federal official.

The United States Attorney’s Office said the four payments ranged between $500 and $7,200 each and occurred between December 2017 and December 2020. The fire broke out at the lab in July 2021, prosecutors said.

“Like the faulty components that he bribed a government official to purchase and caused damage to a Department of Energy laboratory, Montenes’ scheme has gone down in flames and he must now face the consequences for his crime,” United States Attorney Breon Peace said in a statement.

In a news release, the U.S. Attorney’s Office described the procurement officer as “co-conspirator 1,” but did not state whether that individual had yet been charged with a crime.

“Mr. Montenes has taken full responsibility for his bad judgment and will forever regret his actions,” his attorney, Anthony La Pinta, said. “He will forge forward with the help of his family and friends to earn back the trust and respect of his peers that he worked so hard to achieve.”

Department of Energy Inspector General Teri Donaldson said in a statement that the agency will “ensure that there is no place in our supply chain for bribery and corrupt schemes.”

“Anyone who suspects such conduct is encouraged to report it immediately,” Donaldson said in a statement.

M.S. Hi-Tech was founded by Montenes in 1990, according to the company’s website. The business was honored in 2013 by the U.S. Small Business Administration as its subcontractor of the year after Montenes was nominated for the award by officials at Brookhaven National Laboratory, according to news reports at the time.

La Pinta said that while his client has sold equipment to Brookhaven National Laboratory in the past, the bribes were related only to his client’s business dealings in Virginia.

M.S. Hi-Tech’s clients include 3M, Fuji Electronics and Samsung, according to its website. It deals primarily in electronic circuit components and memory chips.

Montenes is scheduled for sentencing Oct. 26. Assistant U.S. Attorney Bradley King estimated at his arraignment that Montenes is facing between 18 and 24 months in federal prison under advisory federal sentencing guidelines.