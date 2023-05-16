Long IslandCrime

Copiague fatal stabbing: 30-year-old man found dead, Suffolk police say

Suffolk police identified a 30-year-old man found in Copiague with...

Suffolk police identified a 30-year-old man found in Copiague with fatal stab wounds as Jose Argueta-Canales, a resident of the hamlet.

Credit: Paul Mazza

By Newsday Staff

Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad detectives are investigating the death of a 30-year-old man found stabbed in Copiague Monday night. 

The victim, Jose Argueta-Canales, 30, of Copiague, was found about 7:40 p.m. on the ground next to a deli on Barcellona Place and pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The Suffolk County medical examiner will perform an autopsy.

Detectives ask anyone with information on the case to call the Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

By Newsday Staff
Streaming Now
Twin brothers set to play Lincoln Center ... TV's 'Blue Blood's shot at famous Long Islander's home ... New way to patrol sharks in LI waters Credit: Newsday

"State of Emergency" declared in Riverhead with migrants expected from NYC ... Twin brothers set to play Lincoln Center ... TV's 'Blue Blood's shot at famous Long Islander's home ... New way to patrol sharks in LI waters

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Streaming Now
Twin brothers set to play Lincoln Center ... TV's 'Blue Blood's shot at famous Long Islander's home ... New way to patrol sharks in LI waters Credit: Newsday

"State of Emergency" declared in Riverhead with migrants expected from NYC ... Twin brothers set to play Lincoln Center ... TV's 'Blue Blood's shot at famous Long Islander's home ... New way to patrol sharks in LI waters

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Latest videos

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoDON'T MISS THIS LIMITED-TIME OFFER1 5 months for only $1Save on Unlimited Digital Access
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME