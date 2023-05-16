Copiague fatal stabbing: 30-year-old man found dead, Suffolk police say

Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad detectives are investigating the death of a 30-year-old man found stabbed in Copiague Monday night.

The victim, Jose Argueta-Canales, 30, of Copiague, was found about 7:40 p.m. on the ground next to a deli on Barcellona Place and pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The Suffolk County medical examiner will perform an autopsy.

Detectives ask anyone with information on the case to call the Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.