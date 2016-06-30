Long IslandCrime

Police: 3 sought in vandalism at Michael J. Tully Park

A sign at the entrance to Michael J. Tully, Jr....

A sign at the entrance to Michael J. Tully, Jr. Park in New Hyde Park on Thursday, June 30, 2016. Credit: Barry Sloan

By John Valentijohn.valenti@newsday.com

Police are searching for three male suspects who they said broke into a park in North New Hyde Park, then vandalized a booth at the park entrance, as well as three parked school buses, causing more than $28,000 in damage early Thursday.

Nassau County police said the vandalism occurred at Michael J. Tully Park on Evergreen Avenue at about 1:45 a.m.

Detectives said the suspects, identified only as three males, broke through gates to the park, caused damage to the booth and then broke windows, flattened tires and damaged the bus stop signals and other safety equipment.

It was not immediately clear what evidence police might have recovered from the scene and it also was not immediately clear how police determined the vandalism was carried out by three suspects.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the incident to call Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS.

All calls will remain confidential.

John Valenti

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

