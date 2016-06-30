Police: 3 sought in vandalism at Michael J. Tully Park

Police are searching for three male suspects who they said broke into a park in North New Hyde Park, then vandalized a booth at the park entrance, as well as three parked school buses, causing more than $28,000 in damage early Thursday.

Nassau County police said the vandalism occurred at Michael J. Tully Park on Evergreen Avenue at about 1:45 a.m.

Detectives said the suspects, identified only as three males, broke through gates to the park, caused damage to the booth and then broke windows, flattened tires and damaged the bus stop signals and other safety equipment.

It was not immediately clear what evidence police might have recovered from the scene and it also was not immediately clear how police determined the vandalism was carried out by three suspects.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the incident to call Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS.

All calls will remain confidential.