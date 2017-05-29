Cops: 4 arrested in assault with pepper spray, bats in Bay Park

Three men and a teenage girl used pepper spray and baseball bats in assaulting two men Sunday afternoon in an East Rockaway park, Nassau County police said.

Brandon Battaglia, 18; Robert Battaglia, 18; Avante Lester, 24, all of East Rockaway; and Kristin Milbank, 16, of Oceanside, were charged with assault, gang assault and criminal possession of a weapon in the attack, police said.

Milbank, who police said had brass knuckles and a knife, was also charged with an additional count of criminal possession of a weapon and possession of noxious material.

Police said the four, along with others they are still looking for, surrounded their victims, 18 and 19, on Marjorie Lane in Bay Park. They sprayed pepper spray in the men’s eyes and began hitting one of them on the head and body with bats while punching and kicking him, police said.

The attackers ran away but Fourth Precinct officers arrested them in the area shortly after the 2:25 p.m. assault, police said.

One of the victims was hospitalized with cuts to his head, concussions and bruising. The other, who was only pepper sprayed, refused medical attention at the scene.

A police spokeswoman declined to comment on the number of suspects at large or on a possible motive for the attack.

The four defendants were scheduled to be arraigned Monday in First District Court, Hempstead.