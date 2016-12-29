Driver arrested in West Hempstead overturn crash, cops say

The driver of an overturned car involved in a two-car crash early Thursday on Hempstead Turnpike was arrested on a drunken driving charge after fleeing the scene on foot, police said.

Chika C. Ewulu, 45, of Bellmore Avenue, East Meadow, was charged with driving while intoxicated, leaving the scene of an accident with physical injury and third-degree assault, Nassau County police said in a news release.

Ewulu’s car overturned in the 2:42 a.m. accident at Hempstead Turnpike and Westminster Road in West Hempstead, police said.

A responding Fifth Precinct patrol officer was told Ewulu had fled the overturned car, heading east on foot, police said. The officer found Ewulu in front of 49 Hempstead Tpke. and arrested him, police said.

Ewulu was taken to a hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries and is to be arraigned Friday in First District Court in Hempstead.

The driver of the other car, a 26-year-old man, was also taken to a hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.