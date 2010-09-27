Cops: Driver found asleep at the wheel charged with DWI
A Queens man who fell asleep in his car at a Valley Stream intersection Monday faces drunken driving and weapons possession charges, Nassau County police said.
Harold C. Lee, 47, of 115-05 209th St. in Cambria Heights, was found asleep at the wheel by police at the intersection of Central Avenue and Merrick Road at about 3:15 a.m., police said.
When police approached the car, they said Lee "appeared intoxicated" and was placed under arrest.
Police also said they found a silver handgun on the rear floor of the vehicle.
Lee was charged with criminal possession of a weapon, driving while intoxicated, impeding motor vehicle traffic and driving an uninsured vehicle.
He was scheduled to be arraigned Monday at First District Court in Hempstead.