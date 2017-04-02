Eastbound LIE in Syosset reopens after investigation, cops say

The eastbound lanes of the Long Island Expressway in Syosset have been reopened after they were closed Sunday morning for a police investigation into a February crash that killed a Manhasset man, officials said.

The roadway closure started at 7:30 a.m. and was originally scheduled to last until 11:30 a.m. Then the time was extended until 2 p.m. but the road was reopened earlier than expected, shortly after 12:30 p.m., police said. The closed section of the LIE extended from Exit 44S to just before Exit 44N at the Exit 13E ramp to the Seaford-Oyster Bay Expressway.

A Nassau County police spokeswoman on Sunday said the investigation is connected to a crash on Feb. 23 that killed Giannfranco Peralta. Peralta, 19, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said Peralta was a passenger in a BMW driven by Jonnathan Santos, 20, also of Manhasset.

Santos was driving on the eastbound LIE at a “high rate” of speed shortly before midnight when he struck two other vehicles near Exit 44 at the Seaford-Oyster Bay interchange, authorities said. Santos was charged with vehicular manslaughter and driving while ability impaired, police said.

A backseat passenger was ejected after the BMW hit the first vehicle and spun into a guardrail on the right shoulder, according to court documents. The BMW continued spinning out of control, striking a Toyota pickup truck, police said.

With Sarah Armaghan