Cops: Glen Cove brothers arrested on gun charges a day apart

Two Glen Cove brothers were arrested on gun charges just a day apart, police said.

Ira Hall, 29, was arrested Sunday outside the Taco Bell on Forest Avenue and charged with having possession of cocaine and a loaded revolver, Glen Cove police said.

Glen Cove police said they and agents of the Drug Enforcement Administration executed a search warrant the next day at Hall’s residence and found a semi-automatic handgun.

Police said they arrested Richard Hall, 31, and charged him with possession of the weapon.

Richard Hall was awaiting arraignment Wednesday in First District Court in Hempstead, police said, while his brother was arraigned Monday and was ordered held on $50,000 bail.

Online court records show Ira Hall was represented at his arraignment by the Legal Aid Society, which does not comment on its cases.