Cops make arrest in nightclub shooting

Nassau County police have arrested a Huntington man and charged him in connection with a nightclub shooting in West Hempstead early Sunday.

Police said Justin Lewis, 22, returned to the Tabu Nightclub at 514 Hempstead Turnpike at 2 a.m. with a black and silver handgun after having been asked to leave. Lewis fired two shots, police said, causing one victim to collapse.

Lewis was seen running away through an alley and was later arrested in a nearby parking lot, police said. Police said they charged Lewis with two counts of assault, criminal use of a firearm and criminal possession of a weapon.

One victim was injured in the abdomen, police said, and a second victim in the neck area. Both were taken to a local hospital, police said, and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.