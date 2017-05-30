Cops: Middle Island man faces DWI, other charges after chase

A Middle Island man was taken into custody in Jericho and charged with driving while intoxicated early Monday after leading Nassau police officers on a foot chase, authorities said.

Jordan Randolph, 37, of Middle Island Avenue, was driving a 2007 Nissan Altima eastbound at about 4:30 a.m. on the Long Island Expressway near Exit 40, Nassau police said.

A Nassau police highway patrol officer observed the Nissan straddling lane markers and swerving from the right lane to the center lane without signaling, officials said.

The officer said he pulled Randolph over and smelled a strong odor of alcohol on the man’s breath, and noted his watery eyes and slurred speech, police said.

After being asked to get out of the car, police said, Randolph started to flail his arms and pushed the officer away. Randolph then ran northbound across the Long Island Expressway onto the north service road and into oncoming traffic, police said.

Additional responding officers saw Randolph running westbound on Jericho Turnpike at Simpson Street and took him into custody, police said.

Randolph was charged with driving while intoxicated, aggravated unlicensed [revocation], operating without interlock court order, two counts of third degree aggravated unlicensed operator, unlicensed operator, resisting arrest, escape third degree, uninsured motor vehicle and several other vehicle traffic laws, police said.

He will be arraigned on Tuesday at First District Court in Hempstead.