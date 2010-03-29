Cops probe Uniondale gunpoint robbery

Nassau police are investigating the Saturday night gunpoint robbery of a 16-year-old on Front Street in Uniondale, police said.

Nassau County police said four men stole the victim's wallet and cell phone at about 9:30 p.m. near Pamlico Avenue and Front Street. The robbers fled northbound on Pamlico.

Police said the foursome approached the 16-year-old and one man, wearing a black mask and hoodie, flashed a black handgun and demanded the victim's money and property.

A second man, wearing glasses and a brown hoodie, then punched the victim in the head and stole his wallet and cell.

Police said the victim refused medical attention.

Sign up for the NewsdayTV newsletter From breaking news to special features and documentaries, the NewsdayTV team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Police are asking anyone with information call Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS. All calls will remain confidential, police said.