Cops probe Uniondale gunpoint robbery
Nassau police are investigating the Saturday night gunpoint robbery of a 16-year-old on Front Street in Uniondale, police said.
Nassau County police said four men stole the victim's wallet and cell phone at about 9:30 p.m. near Pamlico Avenue and Front Street. The robbers fled northbound on Pamlico.
Police said the foursome approached the 16-year-old and one man, wearing a black mask and hoodie, flashed a black handgun and demanded the victim's money and property.
A second man, wearing glasses and a brown hoodie, then punched the victim in the head and stole his wallet and cell.
Police said the victim refused medical attention.
Police are asking anyone with information call Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS. All calls will remain confidential, police said.