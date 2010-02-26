Cops: Riverhead man arrested in bank robbery attempt

A Riverhead man was arrested Thursday on charges of attempted robbery after he walked into a Chase Bank and demanded money from a teller, police said.

Ronald Mallett, 48, of 7 East Main St., entered the Chase Bank on West Main Street in Riverhead at about 10 a.m. Thursday and gave a teller a note demanding money, Riverhead Town Police said.

The teller did not turn over any money and told the bank manager of the situation. The manager told the man she was notifying police and he left the bank.

Police said they later arrested Mallett, around 2:56 p.m.

He is scheduled to be arraigned Friday at Town Justice Court.